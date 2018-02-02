Nunes hints more memos to come

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes hinted Friday that there would be additional memos released regarding the committee's investigation into alleged abuse of FISA warrants -- and the next one may look at the State Department.

On Friday, President Donald Trump approved the declassification of a highly controversial memo, spearheaded by Nunes, that alleges FBI abuses of its surveillance authority.

When asked on Fox News if more memos would come out, the California Republican responded: "Yes, this completes just the FISA abuse portion of our investigation."

Nunes went on to say that the "investigation is ongoing."

"We are in the middle of what I call 'phase two' of our investigation, which involves other departments," Nunes said. "Specifically the State Department and some of the involvement they had in this."

Nunes also explained that despite his extensive involvement in the memo, he had not seen the FISA application from the memo released Friday, because of an agreement made with the Justice Department.

"The agreement we made with the Department of Justice was to create a reading room and allow one member and two investigators to review the documents," Nunes said. "I thought the best person on our committee will be the chairman of the oversight committee, (Rep. Trey) Gowdy. They would come back with their notes and brief the rest of the committee members."