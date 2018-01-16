Rotten Tomatoes condemns plan to flood 'Black Panther' with negative reviews

The highly-anticipated blockbuster film "Black Panther" is apparently not eagerly awaited by everyone.

While fans have been buzzing with excitement for the Marvel movie's February 16 opening, a group has been trying to organize others to flood Rotten Tomatoes with negative reviews about the film.

Related: 'Black Panther' premiere has fans super excited

Using the hashtags #DCOverMarvel and #BringDownDisney, a Facebook event was set up for February 15 to 24 and listed as being hosted by "Down with Disney's Treatment of Franchises and its Fanboys."

The purpose of the event as stated was to "Give Black Panther a Rotten Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes."

It's not clear how many users responded to the event before it was removed from Facebook, but some reports put the number at 3,700. CNN has reached out to Facebook for comment.

The rivalry between DC and Marvel fans is pretty legendary and Marvel movies have historically done better than DC ones.

But given that "Black Panther" has an all black cast and the storyline includes themes of race, many are seeing the move as more nefarious than just a friendly rivalry.

Related: Black superheroes are having a moment

Rotten Tomatoes provided CNN with a statement in which the company said, "We at Rotten Tomatoes are proud to have become a platform for passionate fans to debate and discuss entertainment and we take that responsibility seriously."

"While we respect our fans' diverse opinions, we do not condone hate speech," the statement went on to say. "Our team of security, network and social experts continue to closely monitor our platforms and any users who engage in such activities will be blocked from our site and their comments removed as quickly as possible."

So far, enthusiasm about the forthcoming film does not appear to be dampened.

According to Fandango, "Black Panther" has already outsold all other superhero films in pre-sale tickets.

Related: 'Black Panther' is outselling every previous superhero film in advance ticket sales

The movie broke Fandango's pre-sale ticket record for Marvel Cinematic Universe films in its first 24 hours, a record previously held by 2016's "Captain America: Civil War."