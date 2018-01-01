Tesla's Model 3 to make debut in Arizona

esla's Model 3 electric vehicle is set to make its debut in the Valley.

The Model 3 will be on display for the first time in Arizona at Tesla's showroom at Kierland Commons in Scottsdale on Friday, Jan. 26. It will be the first opportunity for people in the Valley to see the car and sit inside it, the company said in a news release.

The showroom opens at 10 a.m. and is near Main and 7th streets between the Eileen Fisher and Michael Kors stores at the shopping center.

Tesla describes the Model 3 on its website as a "smaller, simpler, more affordable electric car." It is listed at $35,000 without incentives and can drive between 220-310 miles depending on a short range or long range battery, according to the website.

Tesla's other showroom in Arizona is at Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale. It is unclear if the Model 3 will be on display there.