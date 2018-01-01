Two arrested after 20-minute police pursuit ends

A near 20-minute police pursuit has ended in Kansas City, KS.

Scroll for more content...

A man and two women were taken into custody after the chase, which began in Kansas City and ended on 54th Street and Parallel Parkway.

Initially, the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office told KCTV5 News that the woman, Shannon Dace, was booked into the Wyandotte County jail on a warrant for second-murder that happened Aug. 30 on North 75th Drive where Kevin Fowler, 29, was shot and killed.

The sheriff's office has since indicated that Dace was not booked on a murder warrant but instead booked on a 48-hour hold for possession of stimulants and obstructing apprehension of prosecution as well as probation violations out of Johnson and Camden counties.

Zachary Barnes was arrested in September south of the small Republican County town of Cuba, KS and charged with second-degree murder in Fowler's death. The search for Barnes caused several schools and public agencies to be placed on lockdown in two other towns in the area, which is near the Nebraska border.

Fowler was the father of three young girls.

During the pursuit, tires were flattened in an effort to slow the vehicle down.

Near the end of the chase, the Kansas Highway Patrol performed a tactical vehicle intervention, which forced the vehicle off its pathway.

The suspects surrendered shortly after the maneuver.

In the middle of the chase, an occupant in the vehicle threw out a bag that contained drugs and guns, police tell KCTV5.