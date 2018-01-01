Artists present designs for tribute wall honoring train stabbing victims

Four finalists presented their concepts for a tribute wall at the Hollywood Transit Center to an advisory committee on Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

In November, TriMet announced they would be accepting proposals from artists for the tribute wall. The move is a way to honor all those affected by the deadly MAX train stabbings that happened last year.

TriMet announced the finalists that were selected in December as Zach Yarrington, Rather Severe - Travis Czekalski and Jon Stommel, Julie Keefe, Mic Crenshaw and Larry Yes, and Sarah Farahat.

The final artist selected will be given a budget of $70,000 for the project. The space for artwork is roughly 21,000 square feet.

"I think just the act of going through the sketching process, and contemplating how this could materialize has changed us as artists," said Czekalski. "Love is the thing that binds us all together, and I would hope that it's felt when they walk by this exhibit, that they feel the love."

TriMet says whichever concept they choose could change, so none of the designs are in their final form.

TriMet plans on announcing their decision on Thursday.