Poll: More than 6 in 10 back new law to protect Mueller

More than six in 10 Americans, 62%, support legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller by requiring a panel of federal judges to sign off before any special counsel could be fired.

The new Monmouth University survey comes amid reports that President Donald Trump attempted to fire the chief investigator into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia - and is still mulling potentially firing the special counsel.

Three in 10 Americans, 29%, Americans say they oppose that legislation.

Broad majorities of Democrats, 76%, and independents, 65%, support efforts to shield Mueller from unilateral presidential action. Republicans are nearly evenly divided: 44% support and 47% oppose.

Some Republicans - like Sens. Susan Collins, Chuck Grassley, Lindsey Graham and Thom Tillis --have shown openness to backing some version of legislation to shield Mueller.

On a separate question, Americans are split on whether Trump attempting to fire Mueller rises to the level of an attempt to obstruct justice - 41% say it qualifies as obstruction of justice vs. 44% who say it's less serious.

There is a partisan split here: 66% of Democrats say it's obstruction vs. 74% of Republicans who say it's less serious.

Seven in 10 Americans, 71%, say that Trump should agree to be interviewed by Mueller about the Russia probe vs. only 22% who say he should not.

This includes 85% of Democrats, 74% of independents and 51% of Republicans. If he were to agree to an interview, more than eight in 10 Americans overall, a bipartisan 82%, say he should do so under oath.

This Monmouth University poll was conducted January 28-30, 2018 among 806 adults. It has a margin of sampling error of -3.5 percentage points; it is larger for subgroups.