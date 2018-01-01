wx_icon Huntsville 49°

wx_icon Florence 52°

wx_icon Fayetteville 48°

wx_icon Decatur 46°

wx_icon Scottsboro 48°

Clear

Students interrupt MSU Board of Trustees meeting

Students interrupted the MSU Board of Trustees meeting this morning in protest as the board voted to name Former Mich...

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 6:19 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 7:24 PM

Students interrupted the MSU Board of Trustees meeting this morning in protest as the board voted to name Former Michigan Governor John Engler as interim president.

Scroll for more content...

Lou Anna Simon resigned from the position last week amid the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal. Bill Beekman was named acting president before Engler was voted in.

After the board meeting, Engler held a news conference to address the media.

As he left the meeting, some students and attendees chanted "shame, shame, shame."

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events