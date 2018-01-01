High school students get their hair clipped for a cause

Lining up to have their hair chopped off, some high school students spent an afternoon getting a brand new "do" -- all to help children in need.

A stage at Divine Savior Holy Angels High School (DSHA) was transformed on Monday, Jan. 29 into a salon.

"This year we have about a hundred girls donating," said Megan McFadden, student coordinator for "GR8 LENGTHS."

Students at DSHA gathered to watch their classmates chop off their hair for a cause.

"We don't even know who it's going to. But really, the satisfaction of knowing that it is going to someone in need," said Ali Schell, student coordinator.

Participants' hair was being clipped to help out children dealing with medical hair loss.

"I'm privileged enough to have my hair grow back, but not everyone has that hair," said Sophia Halloran, senior.

For some, the cause hits close to home.

"When I was in 7th grade, I was diagnosed with Lymphoma, which with all the treatment it caused me to lose all my hair," said Kathleen Topp, senior.

Topp is coming up on her 5-year remission anniversary.

"This time it's nice not to lose it all. You can still have your hair and donate it to a great cause," Topp said.

Topp said she is happy to celebrate by giving back.

"I was pretty set on giving it back. I saw other kids going through it and needing wigs. So I can see the importance," Topp said.

It is an important donation leaving hair a little bit shorter -- with a positive impact on children that is immeasurable.