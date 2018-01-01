Nearly one year later, woman recalls device that saved her life

"Life is not measured by the breathes we take, but rather the moments that take our breath away," said Sandra Partlo, cardiac arrest survivor.

It is a quote that is near and dear to Partlo's heart.

She nearly died in 2017 when her heart suddenly stopped beating. She was at her granddaughter's basketball game at Heritage High School.

"I happen to say to my daughter and I don't really remember this, but I said 'I think they're going to win.' And right after I must've passed right out," Partlo said.

She described the moments that followed her losing consciousness as strangers in the crowd rushed to try CPR.

"Then they realized it wasn't working and they brought the AED out and I got three shocks," Partlo said.

Those shocks are what Partlo said changed everything. The automated external defibrillator was able to get her heart back on track.

"I would have not been alive today. You can't live without have your heart work. My heart was gone," Partlo said.

The AED used on Partlo was given to the school by the Pulse 3 Foundation from money raised during the Shocks and Saves hockey games.

The foundation works to get life saving devices out into the community.

According to the Pulse 3 Foundation, Partlo is one of the lucky ones. The organization said with every sudden cardiac arrest victim that survives nine others will die.

Partlo now gets to watch her granddaughter play basketball at the college level.

Every year TV5 and the Saginaw Spirit team up to raise awareness for heart disease and getting CPR certified. The annual Shocks and Saves Charity Hockey Game is Saturday at the Dow Event Center. The puck drops at 4:30 p.m.