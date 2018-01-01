Thief pulls off circus act to steal surveillance camera

A man was caught on camera stealing a security camera from a home while pulling off a balancing act.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday near Juniata and Bent in Tower Grove South.

The thief can be seen standing on his bicycle to get high enough to swipe the camera off the wall along Bent.

The victim said this was the second time his security camera has been stolen. The first incident happened in December.

A business across the street also had its camera stolen within the last week, which totals three thefts in two months.

Neighbor Eric McNeil, who lives down the street, said he has ten cameras because he wants to look out for himself and his neighbors.

"I want to be comfortable when I come home, I love the community. I've been here 17 years and I want people to know if you come here we're watching you," McNeil said.

Others wonder, what is the purpose?

"They might want it, they think they can get something for it, maybe they don't like the neighbor, who knows! It makes no sense," Stayce Mayfield said.

The victims are sharing the video in hopes others will check their cameras and are asking if other neighbors have had anything stolen over the same time on social media.