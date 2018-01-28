Second World War II-era bomb discovered in Hong Kong

A suspected World War II-era bomb was discovered at a Hong Kong construction site on Wednesday, according to police, the second unexploded device to be unearthed in the Chinese territory in a week.

Scroll for more content...

The explosive was found near to the the harbour-front Hong Kong Convention Center, close to where a 450-kg (992 lb.) bomb was defused on Sunday.

The discovery of the unexploded ordinance prompted police to close several roads and cordon off the area in the busy Wan Chai neighborhood, with shops shuttered and nearby walkways sealed off as disposal experts examined the device.

Police said some cross-harbour ferry services were also suspended.

After the discovery of the first bomb on Saturday, 1,500 people were evacuated from near the site and multiple roads closed before it was successfully defused the following day.

According to US military archives, the US Army Air Corps began the bombing of Hong Kong when it was under Japanese occupation in the fall of 1942, striking the city dozens of times. Most of those air raids were carried out by B-24 and B-25 bombers, the former of which could carry up to 8,000 pounds of bombs.

An unexploded US-made WWII bomb was discovered at a Hong Kong construction site last year and similarly another in 2014, local media reported.