Fujifilm and Xerox are cutting 10,000 jobs

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 3:11 AM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 6:38 AM

Fujifilm and Xerox are set to lay off 10,000 workers from their joint venture in Asia.

The job cuts at Fuji Xerox are part of a wider restructuring that the company is undertaking in the face of increased competition, Fujifilm said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The market environment ... has grown increasingly severe," the Japanese company said.

Fuji Xerox sells printers, copiers, production systems and software across the Asia-Pacific region.

Fujifilm said the joint venture -- of which it owns 75% -- will eliminate the jobs in Japan and other markets starting this year. It expects to reduce annual costs by 50 billion yen ($460 million) in the process.

Xerox owns the other 25% of the business.

