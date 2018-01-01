Van Jones: Trump was 'selling sweet-tasting candy with poison in it'

Responding to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday, CNN's Van Jones called the President a "master salesperson."

"Let me just say, master salesperson, he used all of those stories really well," Jones said. "He was selling sweet-tasting candy with poison in it."

Jones specifically noted Trump's reference to the immigration system. Trump called out "glaring loopholes in our laws" when sharing the story of two teenagers who were killed by members of MS-13.

"Many of these gang members took advantage of glaring loopholes in our laws to enter the country as illegal, unaccompanied, alien minors and wound up in Kayla (Cuevas) and Nisa (Mickens') high school," Trump said during his speech.

But Jones disagreed.

"What he said -- no. What he said about those young people, he implied -- and he did it deliberately -- that Dreamers are gang members," Jones said.

Last year, Jones applauded Trump's address to a joint session of Congress in February.

"He became President of the United States in that moment, period," said Jones about Trump at the time.

He added: "That was one of the most extraordinary moments you have ever seen in American politics."