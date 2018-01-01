Victor Cha no longer expected to be nominated as US ambassador to South Korea

The widely rumored nominee to be US ambassador to South Korea, Victor Cha, is no longer expected to be nominated, according to a senior administration official and a person familiar with the situation.

CNN previously reported that the administration sent Cha's name to Seoul in December, where he received swift approval, two sources familiar with the matter said.

That process -- almost always a quick, rubber-stamp affair -- only happens after candidates have received security clearance and gotten signoff from the White House.

Cha was even escorted through the West Wing several months ago to meet people, including senior staff, according to an official and a source familiar with the matter.

The sources could not say what the reason was for decision not to nominate Cha.

Multiple White House officials did not respond to requests for comment.

The Washington Post was first to report that Cha's nomination is not expected.