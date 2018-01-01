Officers find body of woman missing for eight days

Law enforcement officers have found the body of 39-year-old, Adria Hatten, who has been missing since January 19.

Police say the death is suspicious but do not suspect foul play at this time and will continue to investigate the scene of where the body was found.

Hatten's body was found inside Horseshoe Lake State Park near a body of water. An official cause of death is unknown at this point, with an autopsy pending.

Searchers on Sunday told News 4 they uncovered burnt blue jean material and a medicine bottle they believed could be associated with Hatten.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office determined that the medicine bottle is associated to Hatten.

Hatten was last seen at a friend's house in Wood River the morning of Jan. 21.

Hatten's white 2013 Ford Focus was found abandoned in a muddy field in Madison, Illinois Jan. 24.

Police said she was last seen wearing an aqua colored V-neck tee shirt, blues jeans and brown calve high-heeled boots.