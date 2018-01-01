Wife of man stabbed to death in parking lot seeks justice

The wife of a man who was fatally stabbed in a Pomona parking by a person on a bicycle lot is seeking justice, and hopes to fulfill her husband's dream of completing her education.

Matthew Musick, 40, was stabbed several times just before noon on Jan. 25 in a parking lot along the 100 block of West Willow Street, Pomona police told KTLA. Investigators haven't revealed a possible motive as they're still searching for that suspect.

Police said there were witnesses in the area who saw the person near the victim after the attack. They're also reviewing surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

Musick's wife, Darcy Musick said that knowing that her husband's killer hasn't been caught has been unbearable. She said that she doesn't know why her husband was in the parking lot when he was attacked, but was horrified that such a violent crime occurred in the middle of the day.

"That person tore a piece of my soul out," Musick said. "It's a nightmare."

Matthew Musick was described as a brilliant teacher, outdoorsman and welder who earned his master's degree in math and was working on his doctorate.

"My husband was an amazing person and a teacher and he didn't deserve this," she said.

While Matthew Musick never lived to earn his PhD, Darcy Musick plans on fulfilling her husband's passion for education by finishing veterinary school.

"I think that's what he would want for me," she said.

Matthew's Musick's mother, Jeanine Neighbors, agreed.

"That was his main joy in life. That she get her degree," Neighors said of her son and daughter-in-law.

Darcy Musick is in her second year of vet school, and while her focus now involves finalizing funeral arrangements, she wants her husband's legacy to symbolize the love and life they richly embraced.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for funeral expenses and for Darcy Musick to fulfill her and her husband's dream.