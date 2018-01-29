wx_icon Huntsville 42°

Pelosi: State of the Union should focus on Trump's 'slobbering self'

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi urged her party to allow the focus to be on President Donald Trump at his first ...

Posted: Jan. 30, 2018 1:26 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2018 5:03 PM

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi urged her party to allow the focus to be on President Donald Trump at his first official State of the Union address, saying, "let the attention be on his slobbering self," according to a Democratic source who attended the closed door-caucus meeting.

Pelosi also told her colleagues that the bar was very low for the President to get high marks for the primetime address, saying, "If his nose isn't running and he isn't burping, he did a great speech."

The comments were first reported by Politico.

A group of House Democrats are boycotting the speech.

