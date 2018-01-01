Elderly couple assaulted after home invasion speaks out

With staples and stitches in his head, 80-year-old Curtis Burton shows the wounds left after a man beat him and his wife Hazel inside their home.

"There's this big place up here where he hit me with the gun," Burton said, pointing to his forehead. "It broke my nose and chipped my tooth off."

"He was vicious, even though we gave him our money, he kept beating on us," he said.

Around 7:30 Saturday night, investigators say 28-year-old Jeremy Hayes came to their home on Old Randleman Road.

"We just heard a knock on the door," Burton said. "He said that he'd run out of gas and he parked his car in our driveway and had somebody on the way to bring him some gas."

But when Burton cracked the door open, the suspect barged in.

"He grabbed it and opened it and hit me right cross here with a pistol and knocked me down on the floor and come running in hollering. 'Give me your money, give me your money,'" he said.

Burton gave up whatever he had but says the beating didn't stop.

"He kept hitting me in the head," Burton said.

Before leaving, the suspect pistol-whipped and grabbed Hazel.

"He hit me in the head here," Hazel said. "I've got stitches up here."

The 79-year-old is now covered in bruises on her arms and legs.

"He kept grabbing my arms," she said. "He was so big and tall."

It's a beating the couple says could have been much worse.

"I am so thankful that he did not shoot us," Hazel said. "We are still here."

Investigators have also linked Hayes with another assault on an elderly couple in their home in Asheboro last week, after pretending to be a utility worker.