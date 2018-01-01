Student charged with making terrorist threat

A 16-year-old who was arrested after being accused of firing a weapon on the campus of Murphy High School Thursday, January 25 had a new charge brought against him Monday morning in court.

Judge Jill Phillips added the charge, making a terrorist threat, against Jonah Neal during a court appearance on Monday, January 29.

After hearing the new charge, Neal threw a piece of paper with his new charge on it and said, "F-this, F-the court system." before leaving the room. Phillips ordered the teen back into the court and made him apologize for his actions, which he did.

The state has requested a bond of $50,000. Neal returns to court Tuesday.

Investigators said what started out as just a disagreement between two teenagers escalated to shots fired at the high school.

Neal was originally charged with menacing, reckless endangerment, possession of a weapon on school property, pistol-certain persons forbidden and receiving stolen property 4th degree. Officials say the weapon, which was stolen from the Saraland area, has been recovered.

According to Murphy Principal, Joe Toomey, an assistant principal spotted Neal with a gun and immediately tried to calm him down.

They said the student took off running and led a group of administrators on a chase around campus.

When staff members finally confronted Neal, they said he fired the gun into the air four or five times.

Luckily, no one was hurt and the student was taken into custody shortly afterward.