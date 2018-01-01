Cristiano Ronaldo Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid's top goalscorer.

Scroll for more content...

Personal: Birth date: February 5, 1985

Birth place: Funchal, Portugal

Birth name: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro

Father: Jose Dinis Aveiro, a gardener

Mother: Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, a cook

Children: Eva and Mateo, 2017 (mother's name unavailable publicly); Cristiano Jr., 2010 (mother's name unavailable publicly)

Other Facts: Portugal's all-time top international goalscorer.

Winner of the Ballon d'Or, footballer of the year award five times (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017) and the European Golden Shoe four times (2007-08, 2010-11, 2013-14 and 2014-15).

One of his acts of charity was paying for the brain surgery of a 10-month-old boy. Other acts have included raising money for the 2004 Indonesian tsunami and paying for treatment for a 9-year-old cancer patient.

His father named him after Ronald Reagan.

Timeline: Early 1990s - Joins local amateur team Andorinha.

Late 1990s - Joins Clube Desportivo Nacional da Madeira, one of Portugal's leading professional football clubs.

Early 2000s - Signs with Sporting Clube de Portugal.

August 12, 2003 - Signs with Manchester United for -12.24 million, or $19.7 million.

August 20, 2003 - Debuts for Portugal's national team.

June-July 2004 - Represents Portugal in the UEFA Euro and scores a goal in the tournament opener. This is his first major international tournament.

July 2004 - Plays for Portugal during the Summer Olympics. Portugal is eliminated in the group stage.

2005 - Wins the FIFPro Special Young Player of the Year award.

October 2005 - Comes under investigation for an alleged sexual assault, but is not charged.

June 17, 2006 - Scores his first World Cup goal against Iran. Portugal wins 2-0.

2008 - Wins the FIFA World Player of the Year award.

2009 - Transfers to Real Madrid. The deal has a -80 million (more than $130 million) transfer fee.

July 3, 2010 - Announces that he has become a father. The baby was born on June 17.

December 15, 2013 - Opens a museum dedicated to his football career in his hometown of Funchal, Portugal.

January 6, 2014 - Scores his 400th career goal.

January 20, 2014 - Is named Grand Officer of the Order of Prince Henry.

October 17, 2015 - Officially becomes Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer in the club's 3-0 victory over Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

November 9, 2015 - The documentary "Ronaldo" premieres in London.

November 8, 2016 - Signs a "lifetime" endorsement deal with Nike.

January 2017 - Is named the inaugural Best FIFA Men's Player of 2016.

June 13, 2017 - Is accused of defrauding Spanish authorities of $16.4 million in tax between 2011 and 2014.

July 31, 2017 - Ronaldo appears in a Spanish court as part of the ongoing investigation into his alleged tax evasion.

August 14, 2017 - According to the Spanish Football Federation, Ronaldo is banned for five games following his red card in Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over rival Barcelona. On top of the one-game ban for the red card, he will miss four further games for pushing referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea as he was leaving the field.

October 23, 2017 - Wins the FIFA Best Men's Player Award for the second year in a row.

December 7, 2017 - Claims his fifth Ballon d'Or, equaling the record set by eternal rival Lionel Messi.