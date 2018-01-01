For $35, the Trump campaign will include your name on its SOTU livestream

President Donald Trump's campaign website is offering this chance for a few seconds of fame to supporters who donate to his re-election effort. It can happen for as little as $35.

"Please make a special State of the Union contribution to have your name broadcast on the Official Donald J. Trump for President livestream," reads the pitch on the website.

"This is a movement. It's not about just one of us. It's about ALL of us. Which is why your name deserves to be displayed during Tuesday night's speech," text on the website states.

In addition to the $35 donations, supporters can give to the campaign in $50, $100, $500, $1,000 or $2,700 increments (the largest amount allowed by federal election law).

Donors who click on the form have to supply their name, address, phone number, workplace, occupation and credit card number.

Trump is expected to tout his administration's economic achievements, give more details on his immigration proposal and possibly roll out a new infrastructure plan during the speech.