Kim Kardashian claps back at Lindsay Lohan

Kim Kardashian West is not here for Lindsay Lohan's opinions about her hair.

The TV reality star-mogul debuted several images on social media Monday sporting Bo Derek-like cornrows.

Blogger Perez Hilton posted one of the photos, and Lohan responded in the comments, "I'm confused."

Kardashian West then hopped in and said, "You know what's confusing..... Your sudden foreign accent."

There was much speculation in 2016 about Lohan speaking with an odd, unidentifiable accent when she opened a nightclub in Greece.

Lohan told the Daily Mail at the time that the accent was "a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn."

"I've been learning different languages since I was a child," she said. "I'm fluent in English and French can understand Russian and am learning Turkish, Italian and Arabic."