Tony Bennett, Sting, Kelly Clarkson and more weigh in on #MeToo movement

Hollywood has been at the center of a national reckoning when it comes to the abuse of power by powerful men.

But Sunday night it was the music industry's turn to weigh in.

Sting, Tony Bennett, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cindy Lauper, Kelly Clarkson, Lana Del Rey, Ice-T and Camila Cabello spoke to CNN at the Grammys about what the #MeToo movement means to them.

Sting

"I was at the Women's March last week and my favorite sign was 'the future is female.' I'm one of those guys -- and Shaggy is, too -- we wouldn't mind that at all. I think men have messed up and so we want women to be empowered, we want women to be economically equal to men and I think that's the key to a lot of these problems."

Tony Bennett

"If a woman is a big star, she should make as much money as anybody, in fact a little more."

Ice-T

"We all know that these things are wrong. I'm on a show based about it. Even in prison they don't like rapists and pedophiles, so this is not cool anywhere."

Andrew Lloyd Webber

"It isn't just the issue that's been going on all over the workplace ... look at what's going on with women in Burma now ... I'm a big supporter of everybody's rights but women's rights in particular because I owe so much to the women who have been so fantastic in my theater career."

Cindy Lauper

"What I have always thought since I was a kid and I burnt my training bra at the first women's demonstration, that's how I grew up. I thought that things would change but things haven't really changed and we all have our stories but it always felt like the people coming after you would have it easier -- but no, here we are. I think sisterhood is a powerful thing ... Women are always told they've had their quota of women, women are always told they can't make as much as a man. Women are always told they can't get that promotion. It's Time's Up, now."

Kelly Clarkson

"I think that's the great thing about living in this country, when they asked me to be part of it at the Globes and women wearing black, it was such a powerful thing, but not just for the women, but for the men there as well. Standing in solidarity as a human race and sticking up for each other, looking out for each other and making sure that we are teaching our children to be better than we were and to make better decisions."

Camila Cabello

"It's so important for everybody to speak their truth and I think it's just as important for other people to hear and to support. I'm just so happy that this is a conversation that's happening and women are getting to speak out and have a voice. I think it's beautiful and necessary and overdue, and I'm happy to be a part of it."

Lana Del Rey

"When you have people who are famous and have these big social media platforms, those are the people you hear from on Instagram and Twitter every day. Obviously if they have a balanced and healthy perspective on the #Metoo movement it is very empowering for fans."