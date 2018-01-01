Tulsa man in court for murder and hate crime charges

Stanley Majors' murder trial is underway this week.

The Tulsa man faces first degree murder and hate crime charges in the killing of his Lebanese neighbor. The prosecution questioned close to 10 witnesses on Monday.

In addition to murder in the first degree, Majors is charged with threatening an act of violence and malicious intimidation or harassment. This follows the death of Khalid Jabara in August of 2016.

The prosecution began with opening statements, saying Majors harassed the family since 2013. Soon after, attorneys say they got a protective order.

In the opening statement from defense, they pursued insanity by untreated schizophrenia. Defense attorneys said a doctor will testify to show Majors suffered from delusions, hallucinations, and disorganized speech. The defense says he believed the Jabara family had plans to blow up his home.

Multiple witnesses testified for the prosecution on Monday, with key players being neighbors on scene just after hearing gunshots.

One couple said after hearing shots they saw Jabara fall down on his porch while Majors walked away. They said the defendant appeared to be coherent at the time.

Another neighbor said after she heard shots she ran out to the scene and found both the defendant and victim on the porch, and Jabara asked her to call 9-1-1.

The woman said from there Majors said "I told you this was going to happen" and threatened to shoot her as well.

Attorneys read a statement for the defendant's late husband. It said that Majors was going through erratic, angry behavior at the time.

This trial is expected to continue into next week.