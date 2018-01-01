Teacher accused of stealing cash, gift card from student's purse

A Susquenita High School math teacher is accused of stealing cash and a gift card from a student's purse, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Tara Smith, 34, of Harrisburg, is charged with theft, access device fraud and receiving stolen property in connection with an incident that happened on January 9, police say.

According to police, Smith allegedly removed the victim's purse from a classroom and took that cash and gift card. She then allegedly used the gift card to make an online purchase, police say.

The school district confirmed that Smith has been a teacher there since 2012. When asked if Smith was on any type of leave following the incident, a school district spokesperson said the district does not discuss personnel matters.