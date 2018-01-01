'Serial stowaway' arrested for second time this month at O'Hare

Just days after being released from jail, so-called "serial stowaway" Marilyn Hartman was arrested again at O'Hare International Airport early Sunday. She is now being held without bail in the Cook County Jail on previous charges.

According to police, officers responded to a call around 1:25 a.m. Sunday about a woman refusing to leave the Signature Flight Support area at O'Hare, where passengers wait to board private flights. While 66-year-old Hartman initially made a run for it, officers searching the airport found her in Terminal 3. She was arrested after she refused to leave the airport, and was charged with criminal trespass to state land.

The arrest is one of dozens she's had, dating back to 2009, for attempting to board planes without a ticket at airports across the country. Earlier this month police say she got through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at O'Hare and boarded a British Airways flight without a boarding pass. After the plane landed, the airline realized Hartman didn't have a ticket, and returned her to Chicago on January 18, where she was arrested.

Cook County Sheriff officers drove her home Thursday night after she was released on bond, partially on the condition that she would not get arrested while awaiting trial. Fast forward to Sunday morning and Hartman was back at O'Hare. In court Sunday, a judge gave her a $50,000 electronic monitoring I-bond in her trespassing case. He then ordered her held without bail on her previous charges. Her Sunday arrest was a violation of her bond.

Hartman has been in and out of voluntary mental health treatment for years. In 2016, she was sentenced to six months of house arrest at a mental health facility. In court Sunday, her defense attorney pointed out that Hartman, who is retired and lives in Grayslake, has never been violent.

She will be back in court January 31.