Colombian police targeted with second bombing in two days

A bombing targeted a police outpost in northern Colombia on Sunday for the second day in a row, a police official said.

Several people were injured from the blast in Soledad, a suburb of Barranquilla, a local police officer, who asked not to be identified, told CNN en Espanol.

The Metropolitan Police of Barranquilla tweeted a photo of the outpost with a caption vowing the department would not lower its guard in the face of the dawn attack.

The attack comes a day after another blast targeted a police station in the coastal city of Barranquilla, about 7 miles north of Soledad.

At least five Colombian police officers were killed and 42 others injured Saturday morning after a bomb was hurled at the station house, police said.

The attacker, riding on a motorcycle, threw an explosive device at the station in the San Jose neighborhood as officers were preparing to start the workday, according to Colombian police.

The attorney general's office identified the attacker as Cristian Camilo Bellon Galindo, 31.

He is charged with five counts of aggravated homicide and 42 counts of attempted homicide. Terrorism- and explosives-related charges will be filed as well, authorities said.

Barranquilla Mayor Alejandro Char and metropolitan police Brig. Gen. Mariano de la Cruz Botero told reporters the attack appeared to be in retaliation for recent operations against local criminal organizations, according to the police department's Twitter account.

Police recovered a radio and notebook linked to the attack.

Metropolitan police posted photos on Twitter of four slain officers, who were identified as Anderson Cano, Fredy de Jesus Lopez, Yosimar Marquez and Freddys de Jesus Echeverria.

Later, also via Twitter, the department identified the fifth victim as patrolman Yamith Jos- Rada Mu-oz, saying he "joins the four dead heroes who lost their lives in the cowardly terrorist attack."

During a Saturday visit to Barranquilla, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said 1,500 additional officers will be dispatched to the city to support local police.

"Be assured that those responsible will face justice," Santos told reporters at a news conference. "Terrorism, like in this case, will not make anyone bow down."