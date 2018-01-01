Officer involved in shooting death of teen won't face charges

The state's attorney's office in Waterbury released a report on Friday about the deadly shooting of a teenager by a Bridgeport police officer.

Jayson Negron, 16, was killed on May 9, 2017, according to his family.

A group calling itself Justice for Jayson has called for Officer James Boulay to be held accountable.

The group rallied outside the Waterbury courthouse as the family received the report from the state's attorney on Friday.

The organizer of the rally spoke after the family received the report, stating that Officer Boulay will not face any charges.

The report states while the death of Negron was tragic, it ruled that Bridgeport officer James Boulay had reason to believe his life was in jeopardy and acted in accordance with state law when it comes to using deadly force.

State police said Negron was the driver of a stolen vehicle. His passenger, who was also hurt, was identified as 21-year-old Julian Fyffe.

Investigators said Negron led Bridgeport police on a pursuit.

When the vehicle stopped on Park Avenue, officers approached. However, police said the driver put it in reverse and struck one of them. Boulay, who had been on the force for about a year at that point, was reportedly dragged under the vehicle.

Boulay fired at least one shot that struck both Fyffe and Negron, according to investigators.

Negron was pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of two officers were hurt over the course of the incident, police said.

Boulay has been on paid administrative leave ever since.

Friends and Family of Negron claim surveillance video from the scene counters the Bridgeport Police Department's version of what happened.

In a statement on Friday, Bridgeport State Rep. Christopher Rosario said

"The decision not to prosecute Officer James Bouley is disheartening and another strike against faith in a system that many believe is broken and needs fixing. There have been too many questionable police-civilian outcomes across the country and working on increased transparency and different approaches to interaction will increase safety for everyone. We need to start a process and real conversation that includes accountability, law enforcement, the public, and legislation if need be – we need to address this pervasive nation-wide issue now. I pledge to keep working closely with my leadership, colleagues and members of the BPRC to make this issue a top priority for our caucus this upcoming session. I am also asking for anyone planning to join in demonstrations today to show your solidarity to Jayson's family by not engaging in violent protests – instead show your support with peaceful actions that will honor his memory."

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim offered a statement on behalf of the City following the report's release. He said,

"I extend my deepest sympathies to the family of Jayson Negron and all those effected by this terrible tragedy. I stand in solidarity with the community in peaceful and constructive means to express our feelings and emotions through this difficult healing process. This has been a very difficult eight months for the family and our community. We will continue to work with leaders in the community and other elected officials to find opportunities to bring people together and support our youth."

Many are gathering for a rally near the scene of the incident in Bridgeport on Friday evening, starting at 5 p.m.