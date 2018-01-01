Coat Guard rescues two after falling through ice

The US Coast Guard saved two people who fell through the ice in Saginaw Bay.

On Saturday evening, Jan. 28, the two men were ice fishing near Pinconning Road in Pinconning and were returning to shore on an ATV when the vehicle broke through the ice.

The fishermen were in chest deep water but were able to climb onto the ice.

The Saginaw Bay Coast Guard Station received a call at 8 p.m. from a man saying that he and another man had fallen through the ice and were cold and wet.

The station stayed on the phone with the caller to help the rescue crew find the two men.

The Saginaw station sent an airboat crew which was aided by a helicopter crew from an Air Station in Detroit.

The airboat crew found the two men and brought them back to the station in Saginaw Bay.

The fishermen were attended by EMS and did not need any more medical attention.