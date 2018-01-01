Deceased whale pulled in by police in Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach

wx_icon Huntsville 55°

Posted: Jan. 28, 2018 12:38 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2018 1:56 PM

Police and marine professionals pulled in a deceased whale that was found in the ocean near the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach.

Officials confirmed that Virginia Marine Police assisted the boat, Cape Henry Express, in bringing in the whale.

Researchers will perform a necropsy, or animal autopsy, Sunday, January 28. The necropsy logistics are being organized by the Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Program, overseen by NOAA Fisheries, according to NOAA.

The whale was a female and was approximately 30-feet-long.

Preliminary observations suggest that the whale died due to the entanglement. Officials said that the whale was tangled in some type of line.

