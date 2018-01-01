4-month-old pup severely abused, left for dead with multiple broken bones

An animal rescue in Zionsville is treating a 4-month-old puppy that was severely abused and left for dead with multiple broken bones.

Scroll for more content...

Every Dog Counts Rescue shared Halsey's story on their Facebook page Thursday. The group is trying to raise money for her care and recovery.

According to their post, there is an ongoing investigation into Halsey's case, but no details have been released at this time.

"Her abuser left her with multiple skull fractures, a broken jaw, multiple broken ribs and a badly broken forearm," the rescue posted on their Facebook page. "She sat like this for days, with no help or pain relief before she was found and rescued."

Halsey went in for surgery on Thursday, according to the rescue, to try to save her leg, which was broken completely in two.

Because her jaw was also broken, the veterinarian had to place a feeding tube as well, so Halsey could eat and get the nutrition she needs while she heals.

"It is simply not fair for life to have been so brutal and painful for this baby," the rescue posted.

If you would like to donate to Halsey's care you can visit the Every Dog Counts Rescue Facebook page and click "donate" under Halsey's story.