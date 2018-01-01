PD: 20lbs of marijuana seized in New London arrest

New London Police arrested a man and seized over 20lbs of marijuana and paraphernalia from a home on Friday afternoon.

Police arrested 29-year-old New London resident, Matthew Pemberton on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana with intent to sell, and Operating a Drug Factory.

During the investigation, police found 20lbs of marijuana, digital scales, a money counting machine, cell phones, two handguns, ammunition, a 2014 Mercedes E550, and $5,800.

It is unknown when Pemberton will appear in court.

Police are encouraging those with information of drug or narcotic activity in New London to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269.