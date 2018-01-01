Thieves take off with baby diapers, school supplies

A Las Vegas mother said she believes two people caught on surveillance camera breaking into a car in her neighborhood also stole hundreds of dollars worth of items from her garage including diapers.

Scroll for more content...

Not even a year after moving into a new home in the Southern Highlands neighborhood; Fawnda Sanchez said a sense of security was snatched from her family in the middle of the night.

"The home that I fell in love with, now I'm scared to be in," said Sanchez.

Surveillance video from a home nearby shows at least two people running away after trying to get into a car. Sanchez said she thinks the same two guys broke into her car, grabbed the garage door opener and then cleared the shelves of several boxes of diapers and baby wipes. She said they swiped some of her husband's tools too, including an air compressor and power drill. They even helped themselves to the the supplies she uses in her first grade classroom.

"You take from me fine, " Sanchez said. "But why do you have to take from my kids? Why do you have to take from my students?"

Sanchez said the diapers were gifts from a shower and the tools worth more than a thousand dollars. She hopes someone will recognize the pair in the video.

"Karma will get you,' she said. "Taking from innocent babies and kids. I hope you never have to feel the way you've made us feel."