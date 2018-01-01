Penalties increased for selling marijuana to minors at licensed shops

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has increased the penalties for selling marijuana to minors at licensed shops.

Scroll for more content...

The temporary rule was approved Thursday.

The penalty is now a 30-day license suspension or a fine of $4,950 for a first-time offense of the unintentional sale of marijuana to a minor. The penalty had been a 10-day suspension or $1,650 fine.

The rule took effect Friday. OLCC staff will review compliance activity for 180 days and then consider options for a permanent rule change.

The penalty for multiple violations also went up as part of the new temporary rule. Two violations in a two-year period would result in an automatic 30-day license suspension. Three violations in a two-year period would result in license revocation.

The OLCC already has the authority to suspend or revoke a marijuana worker permit if a permittee violates any applicable laws or rules.

Earlier this month, the OLCC released the results of a decoy operation from December. It found that marijuana shops in areas throughout the state failed a check for prohibiting sales to minors.

In the Portland area, four of seven licensed marijuana shops failed the inspection.