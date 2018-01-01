KY governor declares Sunday as day of prayer for school shooting victims

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has declared this Sunday as a day of prayer for the entire state in the aftermath of the school shooting in Benton earlier this week.

Bevin announced the proclamation during a community prayer event on Friday morning. Click here to watch the full video.

Marshall County High School students headed back to class Friday for the first time after Tuesday's mass shooting.

Two students are still receiving treatment at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Both male victims are said to be in stable condition.

According to Kentucky State Police, a third student also remains hospitalized. It's unclear where this victim is being treated.

During the rampage, 16 students were shot. Two of those students, 15-year-olds Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, died from their injuries. Seven others were injured in the incident but were not shot.

Holt's parents stood behind the governor on Friday while he asked every house of worship in the state to pray.

"I wanted to stand here for Bailey today, and the Cope family, and each of the sweet kids. It's not only ours, it's about all of them. Just pray and take care of every one of them," said Jason Holt.

A joint visitation for Holt and Cope will be held Saturday at Marshall County High School. Both teens will be laid to rest on Sunday.

Kentucky State Police have finished processing the crime scene and have released the property back to the school district.

The mass shooting remains under investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.