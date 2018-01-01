Here's what to expect at Sunday's Grammy Awards

Sunday is music's biggest night with the 60th Grammy Awards.

Here's what to watch for:

Forget #GrammysSoWhite

At least when it comes to the nominees.

For the first time since 1999, there are no white male solo artists nominated for the best album Grammy.

The nominees are Jay-Z's "4:44," "Awaken, My Love!" by Childish Gambino, "DAMN" by Kendrick Lamar, "Melodrama" by Lorde and "24K Magic" by Bruno Mars.

Hip hop may prove to be a big winner this year -- rappers Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar have eight and six nominations respectively.

Grammys #MeToo/Time's Up moment?

Some attendees plan to wear white roses to support Time's Up, a campaign against sexual misconduct and gender inequality being spearheaded by more than 1000 women in entertainment.

Stars at the Golden Globes showed their solidarity with the initiative by dressing in black.

The hostest with the mostest notes

Late night star James Corden is hosting and lest we forget, the man loves music.

From his "Carpool Karaoke" videos to hosting the Tony Awards and his star turn in the movie musical, "Into The Woods," expect a little song and dance from Corden.

Scratch that -- a lot of song and dance.

Who isn't performing?

Grammy night is all about who hits the stage, and this year is no exception.

Expected performers include Kendrick Lamar, Kesha, Rihanna, Chris Stapleton with Emmylou Harris, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Pink, Childish Gambino, Sting, Bruno Mars and Cardi B.

And, naturally, the duo behind 2017's biggest global hit are set to do their thing.

Louis Fonti and Daddy Yankee, who smashed all types of records last year with "Despacito," will be performing.

Tributes

Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne will perform a tribute to victims of gun violence in honor of those lost when a gunman opened fire on country music concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada in October.

The trio had performed at the festival.

And Guitarist, singer Gary Clark Jr. and "Late Show" bandleader Jon Batiste will pay tribute to rock 'n roll pioneers Chuck Berry and Fats Domino, who both died in 2017.

A return to the Big Apple

The Grammy Awards are being held in New York City for the first time in 15 years.

With a nod to Broadway, venerable actress Patti LuPone will sing "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" from "Evita," and "Dear Evan Hansen" star Ben Platt will perform a tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein.

New York City officials had reportedly lobbied hard to get the show to return from Los Angeles.

But according to Billboard, there's now a bit of a sour note with Recording Academy President Neil Portnow accusing the city of not meeting the expected $6 million to $8 million production increase.

City officials have denied that is the case.

The Grammys air Sunday at 7:30p ET on CBS.