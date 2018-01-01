Kelly Clarkson, more to wear white roses to the Grammys for Time's Up

Members of the music industry will show their support for the Time's Up initiative at the Grammy Awards this Sunday by wearing white roses.

A group called the Voices in Entertainment, led by Meg Harkins of Roc Nation and Karen Rait of Interscope Records, is organizing the effort.

"As we are inspired by the #timesup campaign, we are encouraging the artists that we work with and our colleagues attending the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York City to wear a white rose to the ceremony," the women wrote in an open letter obtained by CNN. "We choose the white rose because historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance."

Time's Up is a campaign against sexual misconduct and gender inequality being spearheaded by more than 1000 women in entertainment.

Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello and Cyndi Lauper are among the celebrities who have agreed to wear a rose in a show of support.

The Grammy Awards will air Sunday at 7:30pm ET on CBS.