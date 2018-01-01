Sex Offender Compliance Check Reveals Multiple Registered Sex Offenders Not Following Law

A sex offender compliance check operation called "River Valley Chill" lead to the arrest of multiple registered sex offenders within Sebastian County, according to Chief Deputy Hobe Runion.

The operation was held Jan. 17 through Jan. 18th with multiple law enforcement agencies involved. Arkansas State Police, Sebastian County Sheriff's Office, Fort Smith Police, Homeland Security, U.S. Marshal's Office and Arkansas Community Corrections all participated in checking the lawful compliance of 175 registered sex offenders.

"These people are registered for a reason. So, we will get together once or twice a year, depending on how busy we are, how many we have and go and check on their doors. We are making sure they are in compliance with whatever conditions they have," Runion said.

Three computers were seized from level four sex offenders during the operation. Three tablets were seized and 11 phones were also seized from other sex offenders.

Two were arrested on active warrants unrelated to the compliance checks.

Level two registered sex offender, Michael Mars was arrested on a failure to register warrant. Level four registered sex offender, Rodney Moore was arrested and facing charges of two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Four others were arrested on parole violations and six other warrants for arrest could be issued soon, according to investigators.