31-year-old Mitchell Timothy Taebel spoke to ABC15 from jail Thursday, one day after allegedly leading Department of Public Safety troopers and several other agencies on a cross town pursuit.

DPS troopers began following the suspect's vehicle from the West Valley along Interstate 10 around 10 a.m., after he fled from a traffic stop.

He was eventually taken into custody after crashing into another car in an intersection near Rural Road, south of Apache Boulevard.