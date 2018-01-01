Jemele Hill leaving SportsCenter to move to ESPN's 'The Undefeated'

Anchor Jemele Hill is leaving SportsCenter to head to The Undefeated, ESPN's site about the intersection of sports, race and culture.

A source familiar with the issue confirmed the move to CNNMoney. The move to The Undefeated was her choice, according to the source.

Hill began anchoring the 6:00 pm showing of SportsCenter in February alongside co-host Michael Smith.

However, she made news in September for tweets she posted about President Donald Trump, calling him a "white supremacist."

Hill apologized for the tweets and said she regretted that her comments "painted ESPN in an unfair light."

ESPN released a followup statement, saying that "Jemele has a right to her personal opinions, but not to publicly share them on a platform that implies that she was in any way speaking on behalf of ESPN."

The network said it had accepted Hill's apology.

After a second violation of ESPN's social media policies in October, Hill was suspended for two weeks.