Gwyneth Paltrow: Chris Martin 'is like my brother'

Exes Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have manged to segue their past love into more of a sibling type situation.

The actress and "Goop" founder appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Thursday and talked about her relationship with the Coldplay frontman.

The pair famously decided to "consciously uncouple" in 2014 after 11 years of marriage and two children, but Paltrow said they are still close.

"He's really like my brother," Paltrow told Colbert. "We're very familial. It's nice."

Colbert pointed out that they are so close that Paltrow even brunches with Martin and her now fianc-, producer Brad Falchuk.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow's #ModernFamily

Calling divorce "terrible," "painful" and "hard," Paltrow said it's not that she and Martin are more evolved than others, they just decided to put their children -- Apple, 13 and Moses, 11 -- first

"I think that we really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible and we thought if we could really maintain the family even though we weren't a couple that was kind of the goal," she said. "So that's what we've tried to do."