911 calls released in shootings connected to suspected serial killer

The 911 calls from shootings related to a suspected serial killer were released by police Wednesday afternoon.

Phoenix police announced on Jan.18 that Cleophus Cooksey, Jr. would be charged in connection to nine killings in a three-week rampage that spanned Phoenix, Glendale and Avondale.

The chilling 911 calls from two of those shootings have now been released.

"(inaudible) shot him!," said one caller outside a Glendale apartment complex on Dec. 13.

"It was a handgun...I'm sure it was a handgun because he's been showing off a handgun around here for quite some time," said another caller.

LaTorrie Beckford, 29, had been shot. Witnesses gathered around him and called for help, but it was too late to save his life.

"I think he's dead...he's not moving and everybody around him is pointing and he's not moving," the caller told 911.

Just two days later, another 911 call came in. Police say Cooksey targeted Kris Cameron outside another Glendale apartment complex.

A woman who was in the area stopped to help and called 911.

"No, I don't know nothing about him. We heard gunshots and then somebody said 'call the police'," the caller said.

That call also came too late to save Cameron's life.

Cooksey was already in custody on charges of killing his mother and step-father when police announced that he would be charged with seven additional murders that took place in the days and weeks before the murders of his parents.

Phoenix police are still asking for the public's help for any additional information on Cooksey or any of these crimes.