Meryl Streep Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of three-time Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep.

Personal: Birth date: June 22, 1949

Birth place: Summit, New Jersey

Birth name: Mary Louise Streep

Father: Harry Streep, pharmaceutical company executive

Mother: Mary (Wilkinson) Streep, commercial artist

Marriage: Don Gummer (1978-present)

Children: Louisa, 1991; Grace, 1986; Mary Willa "Mamie," 1983; Henry, 1979

Education: Vassar College, B.A., 1971; Yale University, M.F.A., 1975

Other Facts: Nominated for 21 Academy Awards with three wins.

Nominated for one Tony Award, but did not win.

Nominated for three Emmy Awards and won two.

Nominated for five Grammy Awards, but has not won.

Took opera singing lessons as a child.

Meryl is a combination of her first and middle names.

Was a cheerleader in high school.

Timeline: 1971 - Makes professional stage debut in "The Playboy of Seville."

1975 - Broadway debut in "Trelawny of the Wells."

1977 - Makes her film debut in "Julia."

1978 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In a Limited Series for her role in "Holocaust."

1980 - Wins an Academy Award for Best Actress In a Supporting Role for her role in "Kramer vs. Kramer."

1983 - Wins an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in "Sophie's Choice."

September 1998 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2004 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for her role in "Angels in America."

2012 - Wins an Academy Award for Best Actress In a Leading Role for her role in "The Iron Lady."

December 4, 2011 - Is a Kennedy Center honoree.

November 11, 2014 - The White House announces that Streep is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

January 8, 2017 - Receives the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards. During her acceptance speech, she criticizes Donald Trump's imitation of disabled reporter Serge Kovaleski, adding, "Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose."