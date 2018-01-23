Meryl Streep joins 'Big Little Lies' Season 2

Just when you thought "Big Little Lies" couldn't possibly have more star power, HBO has announced that Meryl Streep will join the cast in Season 2.

Streep will play the mother-in-law of Nicole Kidman's character, Celeste Wright.

Named Mary Louise-Wright, Streep's character will arrive in Monterey after becoming "concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren" following her son's death and "searching for answers," according to a description provided by HBO.

In the second season, Celeste will be "reeling from her husband Perry's death" and find herself "adrift, but determined to fight for her family and find the woman she once was," HBO added.

Season 2 of "Big Little Lies" was officially announced back in December.

Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, both executive producers on the series, are the only cast members that have been officially confirmed to return.

Though, HBO has said they expect most of the cast will be back.

At the end of the first season, Celeste's abusive husband Perry (Alexander-Skarsg-rd), was killed in a confrontation with Celeste and her friends.

"Big Little Lies", which debuted on HBO in February 2017,-won eight Emmys last year and recently added four Golden Globes to its impressive awards haul.

The gig marks a rare TV role from Streep, who won an Emmy in 2004 for her role in HBO miniseries "Angels in America."

Streep received her record 21st Oscar nomination on Tuesday for her role in "The Post."