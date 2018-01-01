Two detained after officer hit with brick

A New York police officer was struck in the head with a brick Tuesday afternoon as he responded to an apparent dispute between a Maspeth homeowner and a city building inspector responding to complaints.

The brick struck the officer who was standing right outside the home, on Maspeth Avenue near 59th Street.

Two people were taken into custody in connection to the incident, police said. It's believed workers who were on the roof working dropped the brick. It was initially unclear if it was accidental or on purpose.

Witnesses say the officer, who was not identified, was bleeding profusely from his face and was rushed to Wyckoff Hospital in stable condition.

More than 100 officers responded to the scene.

Neighbors say they have called 311 numerous times because of concerns with construction taking place without proper permits.

"I came running down the stairs and saw about 100 cops on the street," Nick Calandrillo said. "Most of them stormed into the house."

Before Tuesday, the only activity on the property were workers periodically going in and out for what appeared to be a renovation project, Calandrillo said.