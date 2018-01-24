This is Larry Nassar's full statement before he was sentenced

Before his sentencing, former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar made a brief statement, saying he would "carry the words" of his victims with him for the rest of his days.

Scroll for more content...

The sentencing followed seven days of emotional victim testimony. Turning to look at his several victims sitting in the courtroom, Nassar said their words "have shaken me to my core."

Here is his full statement:

"It's just a short statement.

Your words these past several days -- their words, your words -- have had a significant emotional effect on myself and has shaken me to my core.

I also recognize that what I am feeling pales in comparison to the pain, trauma, and emotional destruction that all of you are feeling.

There are no words that can describe the depth and breadth of how sorry I am for what has occurred. An acceptable apology to all of you is impossible to write and convey. I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days."