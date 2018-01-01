wx_icon Huntsville 48°

Hospital investigating homeless man left outside in hospital gown

A picture of a homeless man sitting on a wet sidewalk outside of Aurora hospital has sparked an internal investigatio...

Posted: Jan. 23, 2018 2:14 PM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2018 2:46 PM

A picture of a homeless man sitting on a wet sidewalk outside of Aurora hospital has sparked an internal investigation.

Someone snapped the picture of the man discharged from Aurora Sinai Medical Center wearing only a hospital gown and scrub pants in the cold. A local homeless organization says the man was being treated for frostbite.

A Spokesperson at Aurora says they are investigating the situation and they released this statement to TODAY'S TMJ4:

"It is clear that our protocols and values were not followed, and we're deeply troubled by this. We're taking this matter very seriously and have suspended the individuals involved, pending an investigation."

