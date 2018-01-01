Donald Trump's assault on law enforcement just keeps coming

Under public pressure from President Donald Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions urged FBI Director Chris Wray to jettison his deputy, Andrew McCabe. Wray threatened to quit and Sessions backed off.



Even if this threat, which was first reported by Axios, was a one-off, it would be concerning. The President leaning on his attorney general to get rid of a senior law enforcement official because he believed a donation to McCabe's wife's state senate campaign by a PAC supportive of an ally of Hillary Clinton was evidence of some sort of inherent bias is hugely unusual. While the President is the head of the entire federal bureaucracy -- and the Justice Department falls within that -- typically commanders-in-chief allow the law enforcement wing to operate in a largely autonomous manner.

And, here's the thing: This latest attempt to pressure McCabe out of his job isn't a one-off. It's not even close, in fact. It's part of a very clear pattern in which Trump steps all over the typical boundaries separating the executive branch and law enforcement for his own personal and political purposes.

The most glaring example is Trump's firing of then-FBI Director James Comey in the spring of last year. While the White House sought to paint the move as the result of Comey's actions during the 2016 campaign, Trump destroyed that message in an interview with NBC's Lester Holt, when he told the anchor "this Russia thing" was a major motivator in his decision.

Comey, at the time of his firing, was leading the FBI's investigation into Russia's attempted meddling in the 2016 election and the possibility of collusion with the Trump campaign. That firing led to the appointment of special counsel Bob Mueller and his ongoing investigation.

There are a slew of other examples in which Trump actively undermined his own law enforcement officials:

Trump's systematic attempt to shake public confidence in law enforcement seems to run directly in contrast to his oft-repeated pledge of love for the military, police and firefighters.

What explains the disconnect? Trump views the FBI -- and the broader intelligence community -- as out to get him, part of the so-called "Deep State" of entrenched bureaucrats who refuse to accept his victory.

"Crooked Hillary Clinton's top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols," he tweeted earlier this month. "She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others."

The American President is actively engaged in a conspiracy theory that people within his government -- and, particularly, the law enforcement wing -- are unfairly targeting him for no reason other than they disagree with his views.

Given that conviction, Trump believes his assault on the FBI and other law enforcement entities is not only entirely justified, but wholly deserved.