Politicians react to Kentucky school shooting

Many Kentucky politicians have responded to the shooting at Marshall County High School.

Scroll for more content...

Governor Matt Bevin tweeted out that one person was killed in the shooting and several other were wounded. He also asked that people do not spread hearsay. WLEX is reporting that Bevin is on his way to Marshall Country from the Capitol.

Bevin later tweeted out a statement on the shooting asking people to "love on each other at this time."

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also tweeted about the shooting. McConnell said his thoughts are with the students, teachers, faculty, and the entire community.

U.S. Congressman James Comer called the shooting a, "senseless and evil attack." This is his full statement:

"This morning's senseless and evil attack in Marshall County is news that horrifies us all. My thoughts & prayers are with the students and faculty at Marshall County High School where there has been a tragic school shooting. I stand with the school, first responders and the entire Marshall County community, we are all united with you today."

Kentucky Senator Danny Carroll sent out a news release on the shooting:

"I was heartbroken to hear of this horrific incident in Benton. Marshall County High School is my alma mater and that of many of my friends and family, many of whom still have children attending. This is a sad time for our close-knit community in Marshall County and my thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this senseless tragedy. Many thanks to our first responders who contained the situation and prevented it from escalating further. I remain in communication with the Governor's office and Kentucky State Police as resources are provided to our community."