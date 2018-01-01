OMB director: Trump's position on Dreamers 'depends on what we get in exchange'

President Donald Trump's budget director said Tuesday that the fate of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US illegally as children "depends on what we get in exchange" in dealing with Democrats in Congress.

"What do we get for border security? What do we get for the wall?" Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told CNN's "New Day."

The comments come following a government shutdown over congressional disagreements on immigration policy, including how to deal with those protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.